Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,671 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Cinemark by 272.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 1,054.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Trading Up 0.7 %

CNK opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.27. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.73%. The company had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNK has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

About Cinemark

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

