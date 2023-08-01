Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Given New $190.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIX. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 price target for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $173.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $176.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.44.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $479,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,552.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 199,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

