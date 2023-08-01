Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.
Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $13.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.
