Comparing Diversey (DSEY) & Its Competitors

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Free Report) is one of 63 public companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Diversey to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Diversey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Diversey shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Diversey alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Diversey and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversey 1 10 0 0 1.91 Diversey Competitors 211 987 1665 68 2.54

Earnings and Valuation

Diversey presently has a consensus target price of $7.57, suggesting a potential downside of 9.81%. As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 80.81%. Given Diversey’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diversey has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Diversey and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diversey $2.77 billion -$169.30 million -14.47 Diversey Competitors $635.32 million $10.26 million 344.42

Diversey has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Diversey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Diversey and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversey -6.56% 12.53% 2.00% Diversey Competitors -18.19% -23.24% -2.09%

Risk & Volatility

Diversey has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversey’s competitors have a beta of 0.99, indicating that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diversey competitors beat Diversey on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Diversey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management. This segment serves customers in the healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries. The Food & Beverage segment provides a range of products, solutions, equipment, and machines, such as chemical products, engineering and equipment solutions, knowledge-based services, training through its Diversey Hygiene Academy, and water treatment. This segment serves customers in the brewing, beverage, dairy, processed foods, pharmaceutical, and agriculture industries. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina. As of July 5, 2023, Diversey Holdings, Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Solenis LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.