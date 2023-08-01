Comparing Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) & Brera (NASDAQ:BREA)

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Free Report) and Brera (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Brera shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Brera’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enthusiast Gaming $156.02 million 0.60 -$59.10 million ($0.38) -1.60 Brera $170,000.00 114.00 -$1.29 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Brera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enthusiast Gaming.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enthusiast Gaming and Brera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enthusiast Gaming currently has a consensus price target of $3.44, suggesting a potential upside of 464.26%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Brera.

Profitability

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Brera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enthusiast Gaming -38.14% -18.99% -14.34% Brera N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brera beats Enthusiast Gaming on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc., an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses in Canada, the United States, England and Wales, and internationally. The company owns and operates video-gaming expo; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Apex Legends, Rocket League, World of Warcraft, Call of Duty: Mobile, Rainbow Six Siege, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Warzone, Super Smash Bros: Melee, and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate; and produces and programs approximately 20 weekly shows across advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and over-the-top (OTT) channels, as well as represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch. It also owns and operates approximately 50 websites that contain news, reviews, videos, live streams, blog posts, tips, chats, message boards, other video-gaming related content, and casual games. In addition, the company operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports organization; operates approximately 25 video game networking events; and hosts B2B and consumer mobile gaming events. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

