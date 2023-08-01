Comparing Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) & Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Humacyte and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humacyte N/A -76.90% -41.12% Kymera Therapeutics -340.80% -34.15% -26.74%

Risk and Volatility

Humacyte has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

13.1% of Humacyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Humacyte shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Humacyte and Kymera Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humacyte 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kymera Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67

Humacyte currently has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 136.28%. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.09%. Given Humacyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Humacyte is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Humacyte and Kymera Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humacyte $1.57 million 215.87 -$11.97 million ($0.30) -10.93 Kymera Therapeutics $46.83 million 25.84 -$154.81 million ($2.87) -7.62

Humacyte has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kymera Therapeutics. Humacyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kymera Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Humacyte beats Kymera Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs). Its investigational HAVs are designed to be easily implanted into any patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. The company is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as developing its HAVs for pediatric heart surgery and cellular therapy delivery, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

