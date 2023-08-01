Comparing Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) and Valaris (NYSE:VAL)

Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) and Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valaris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Permex Petroleum and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permex Petroleum -453.17% -43.11% -33.48% Valaris 15.27% 12.88% 5.66%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permex Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00 Valaris 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Permex Petroleum and Valaris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valaris has a consensus target price of $87.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.93%. Given Valaris’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valaris is more favorable than Permex Petroleum.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Permex Petroleum and Valaris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permex Petroleum $880,000.00 5.50 -$2.71 million N/A N/A Valaris $1.60 billion 3.60 $176.50 million $3.45 22.26

Valaris has higher revenue and earnings than Permex Petroleum.

Summary

Valaris beats Permex Petroleum on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County. It also holds interests in the West Henshaw property located in Eddy County, New Mexico; Oxy Yates property located in Eddy County; and Breedlove B Clearfork property located in Martin Country, Texas. In addition, the company has royalty interests in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. Valaris Limited was founded in 1975 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

