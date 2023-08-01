Comparing Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) and XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL)

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) and Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of XWELL shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of XWELL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Verb Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for XWELL and Verb Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Verb Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

XWELL currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 254.61%. Verb Technology has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,348.28%. Given Verb Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verb Technology is more favorable than XWELL.

This table compares XWELL and Verb Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XWELL -87.44% -58.73% -42.66% Verb Technology -401.41% -274.75% -115.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XWELL and Verb Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XWELL $38.95 million 0.60 -$32.84 million ($0.38) -0.74 Verb Technology $9.44 million 0.53 -$37.44 million ($13.99) -0.08

XWELL has higher revenue and earnings than Verb Technology. XWELL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verb Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

XWELL has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verb Technology has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XWELL beats Verb Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe segments. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also provides diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck wellness centers in airports; and other medical diagnostic testing services. In addition, the company offers marketing support to health and health-related channels. It operates stores, as well as offers its services through an integrated digital platform. The company was formerly known as XpresSpa Group, Inc. and changed its name to XWELL, Inc. in October 2022. XWELL, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc. develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook. The company provides non-digital services to enterprise clients, such as printing and fulfillment services. In addition, it offers subscription-based application services. The company serves large enterprises in the life sciences sector, professional sports franchises, and other business sectors. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

