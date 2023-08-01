ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Raymond James upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James now has a $26.00 price target on the stock. 226,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 232,600 shares.The stock last traded at $20.90 and had previously closed at $20.06.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at ConnectOne Bancorp
In other news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 194,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,226.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.
