ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Raymond James upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James now has a $26.00 price target on the stock. 226,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 232,600 shares.The stock last traded at $20.90 and had previously closed at $20.06.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ConnectOne Bancorp

In other news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 194,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,226.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.