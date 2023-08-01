CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $9,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CEIX. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 32.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $74.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.29. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.86.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $1.21. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The business had revenue of $688.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

