Contrasting EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) and Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) and Cabot (NYSE:CBT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get EMS-CHEMIE alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMS-CHEMIE 1 2 0 0 1.67 Cabot 0 1 3 0 2.75

EMS-CHEMIE presently has a consensus price target of $587.50, indicating a potential downside of 24.61%. Cabot has a consensus price target of $89.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.79%. Given Cabot’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cabot is more favorable than EMS-CHEMIE.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMS-CHEMIE N/A N/A N/A Cabot 7.51% 28.94% 9.14%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMS-CHEMIE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cabot $4.32 billion 0.92 $209.00 million $5.55 12.78

Cabot has higher revenue and earnings than EMS-CHEMIE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of EMS-CHEMIE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Cabot shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Cabot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cabot beats EMS-CHEMIE on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMS-CHEMIE

(Get Free Report)

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamides granulates. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications; powder coatings; and reactive diluents. The company also offers bonding, coating, sealing, and damping systems; and hotmelt adhesives, crosslinkers, epoxy systems, technical fibers, adhesion promoters, and fusible bonding yarns and granules. It serves automotive, electro and electronic, industry and consumer goods, optic, and packaging markets. The company was founded in 1936 and is based in Domat/Ems, Switzerland. EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG is a subsidiary of EMESTA HOLDING AG.

About Cabot

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions. The company also provides specialty carbons for use in inks, coatings, cables, plastics, adhesives, toners, batteries, and displays applications; conductive carbon additives and fumed alumina used in lead acid and lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles; fumed silica used in adhesives, sealants, cosmetics, batteries, inks, toners, silicone elastomers, coatings, polishing slurries, and pharmaceuticals; and fumed alumina for use in various products, including inkjet media, lighting, coatings, cosmetics, and polishing slurries. In addition, it offers aerogel, a hydrophobic, silica-based particle to use in various thermal insulation and specialty chemical applications; masterbatch and conductive compound products that are used in automotive, industrial, packaging, infrastructure, agriculture, consumer products, and electronics industries; and inkjet colorants for inkjet printing applications. The company sells its products through distributors and sales representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Cabot Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

