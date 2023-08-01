ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNVVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 305 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.72) in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.85) in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ConvaTec Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded ConvaTec Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 225 ($2.89) in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.