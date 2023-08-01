Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 129.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,703 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,825 shares of company stock worth $8,126,865. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $133.68 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 318.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.56.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

