Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAP. Scotiabank upgraded Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter worth $591,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 288.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 66.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $157.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.96. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $118.33 and a 12-month high of $158.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $6.7385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

