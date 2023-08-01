Critical Contrast: IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) vs. Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) and Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IDW Media and Insignia Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Insignia Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

13.9% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of IDW Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IDW Media and Insignia Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -14.40% -20.50% -16.15% Insignia Systems 45.65% 103.74% 66.43%

Volatility & Risk

IDW Media has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insignia Systems has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IDW Media and Insignia Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $36.09 million 0.20 -$750,000.00 ($0.33) -1.58 Insignia Systems $18.80 million 0.72 $10.05 million $6.46 1.16

Insignia Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IDW Media. IDW Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insignia Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Insignia Systems beats IDW Media on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc. provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

