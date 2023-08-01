CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1,673.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 1.3 %

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

CTO opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $23.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently -490.31%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.