CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CTS during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 18.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CTS by 136.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
CTS Trading Up 4.7 %
NYSE:CTS opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.19.
CTS Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CTS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
CTS Profile
CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.
