Cwm LLC Acquires 526 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,978,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,342,000 after purchasing an additional 460,938 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 23.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 52,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 705,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after acquiring an additional 95,081 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 93,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $3,159,031.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 93,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $3,159,031.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 160,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,384,225.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,225.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 485,388 shares of company stock valued at $15,543,025 and sold 1,900,622 shares valued at $62,403,628. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.72 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

