Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 318.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,066,000 after buying an additional 59,197 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 19.7% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 155,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at $2,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lazard from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Lazard Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LAZ opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Lazard had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently -1,111.11%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Further Reading

