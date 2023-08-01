Cwm LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,502 shares of company stock worth $3,722,146 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita stock opened at $101.99 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $106.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

