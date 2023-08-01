Cwm LLC Has $68,000 Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $3,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Insider Activity

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,143,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,143,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $28,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,763.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,550 shares of company stock worth $614,191. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 70.40%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

