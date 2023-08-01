Cwm LLC Purchases 711 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in News were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of News by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of News by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of News by 708.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of News by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Price Performance

Shares of NWS opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News Company Profile

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

