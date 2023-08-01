CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Trading 6.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $16.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics traded as high as $13.13 and last traded at $13.10. 842,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,756,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

CBAY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. William Blair began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $59,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $59,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $248,591.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,247 shares of company stock valued at $784,694. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

