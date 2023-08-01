Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,120 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 1.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 44,891,966 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $788,303,000 after acquiring an additional 837,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,702 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,129 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $225,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,521,462 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $208,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 32.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $175,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,365 shares in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.91.

UiPath Price Performance

NYSE PATH opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,016,185.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 879,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,808,083.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,016,185.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 879,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,808,083.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,584,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,794,936.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,546 shares of company stock worth $4,273,742. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

