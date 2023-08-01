Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TME. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 48,039.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,062,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031,561 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,640,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,718 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,056,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,986,000 after buying an additional 5,039,621 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,762,000 after buying an additional 4,818,787 shares in the last quarter. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.70 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday. HSBC dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

