Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,653.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.43. The company has a market cap of $928.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($2.04). Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

ARCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcturus Therapeutics

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 544,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 544,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $243,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,043 shares of company stock worth $1,775,130. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

