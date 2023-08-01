Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,007 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the second quarter worth $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 3,066 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $52,888.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 565,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,759,860.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,477,713.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $52,888.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 565,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,759,860.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,013,272. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on S. BTIG Research lowered SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SentinelOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.69.

NYSE:S opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

