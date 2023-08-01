Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 501 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE OGN opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $33.05.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

