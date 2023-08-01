Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 712 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Squarespace

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.62.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $1,039,997.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,895,658 shares in the company, valued at $147,506,175.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 654,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,978,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $1,039,997.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,895,658 shares in the company, valued at $147,506,175.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,766 shares of company stock worth $7,301,518 in the last ninety days. 47.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Squarespace Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

