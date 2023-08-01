Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $103,000 Stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 102.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $281,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,191,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,293.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $811,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,425.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $281,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,191,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,293.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,690 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, June 30th.

About indie Semiconductor

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.