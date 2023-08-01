Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $7,873,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Asana by 1,624.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 476,835 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Asana by 66.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 448,379 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $5,044,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $7,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASAN. DA Davidson lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.48.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,152,803 shares in the company, valued at $838,792,054.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,152,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,792,054.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $517,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 801,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,752,809.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 720,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,162,400 and have sold 359,959 shares valued at $8,933,088. Insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Asana stock opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $29.51.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

