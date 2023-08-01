Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $121.45 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,170,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,385 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $121,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,501 shares of company stock worth $29,365,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $132.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

