Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $125,000 Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,669,000 after acquiring an additional 111,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth about $3,030,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alexander’s Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $193.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 13.84, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.60 and a 1-year high of $260.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Alexander’s Profile
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has six properties in New York City.
