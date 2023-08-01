Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $85,000 Stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 112.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Duolingo by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after acquiring an additional 402,222 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 92,031 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Duolingo stock opened at $155.19 on Tuesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.73 and a 1-year high of $168.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.41.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $5,105,768.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $5,105,768.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $94,215.27. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,243.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,374 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,780. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

