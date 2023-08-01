Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $95,000 Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murchinson Ltd. grew its position in Nano Dimension by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 10,477,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,596,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 74,316 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,238,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 61,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 140,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 247,996 shares during the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nano Dimension from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $658.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 357.31% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter.

Nano Dimension Profile

(Free Report)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.