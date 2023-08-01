Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,423,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,796,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,056 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,981.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,780,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,915. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.50.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

