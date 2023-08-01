Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,335,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 169,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,976.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

