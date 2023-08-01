Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 126.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Docebo were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 58.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the first quarter worth $253,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

DCBO stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. Docebo Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Docebo had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

