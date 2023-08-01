Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,348 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNA. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,288,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,490,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $7,768,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 376,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after buying an additional 206,715 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.11.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.70% and a negative net margin of 1,988.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

