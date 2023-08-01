Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,132 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $54,539,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after buying an additional 117,329 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $8,965,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 456.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 88,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $737,355.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 675,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,608,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $435,857.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,919.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 88,838 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $737,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 675,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,608,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,783,219 shares of company stock valued at $136,590,205 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.94 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 1,646.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Further Reading

