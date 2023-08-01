Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 263 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.19. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.29. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.