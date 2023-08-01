Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 370 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTLA. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.83. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $73,373.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,271.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,227 shares of company stock valued at $312,957. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.