Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,890,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,050,000 after buying an additional 4,057,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,427,000 after buying an additional 113,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,096,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after buying an additional 466,632 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 866,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,465,000 after purchasing an additional 170,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Trading Down 2.9 %

Logitech International stock opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $73.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.02.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.15 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOGI. TheStreet cut shares of Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at $913,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

