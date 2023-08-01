Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 39,719 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,719 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3,903.0% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 143,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 139,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 81,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,220 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $270.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

