Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) by 58.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,988 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Daré Bioscience were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Daré Bioscience by 283.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Daré Bioscience by 11,198.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 55,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.16. Daré Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

