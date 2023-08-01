Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $7,221,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $324,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

