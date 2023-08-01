Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Holdings Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PLAY opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

