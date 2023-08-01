Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $640.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $613.00 to $640.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DECK. Raymond James started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $556.27.

NYSE DECK opened at $543.69 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $562.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.03.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $22,148,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $833,000. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

