Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $720.00 at UBS Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $715.00 to $720.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $556.27.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $543.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $512.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.03. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $562.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 22.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,552,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,188,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,097,359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,836,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,283,000 after buying an additional 36,699 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after buying an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.