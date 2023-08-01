Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $600.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $556.27.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $543.69 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $562.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $512.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.03.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 22.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,368.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,277,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $882,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

